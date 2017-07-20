Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Start moved up to Thursday
Corbin will take the mound for the Diamondbacks on Thursday against the Reds, as scheduled starter Tajuan Walker has been scratched due to a family emergency.
Corbin faced the Reds in his last start before the All-Star break, turning in a quality start with nine strikeouts across six innings. He'll get a rematch sooner than expected, serving as the last-minute replacement for Walker. The lefty will be opposed by Luis Castillo in the afternoon matchup.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Fans nine Reds through six•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Chased early by Dodgers on Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Takes tough loss against Phillies•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Misses out on Coors Field start•
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...