Corbin will take the mound for the Diamondbacks on Thursday against the Reds, as scheduled starter Tajuan Walker has been scratched due to a family emergency.

Corbin faced the Reds in his last start before the All-Star break, turning in a quality start with nine strikeouts across six innings. He'll get a rematch sooner than expected, serving as the last-minute replacement for Walker. The lefty will be opposed by Luis Castillo in the afternoon matchup.