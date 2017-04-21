Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Strikes out eight batters in loss
Corbin (1-3) surrendered three runs on five hits over six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Padres, but struck out eight batters.
Corbin excelled for the most part at limiting the damage from the Padres bats, but made a mistake in the bottom of the first inning, misplacing a 93 mile-per-hour fastball to Wil Myers, who clobbered the ball 431 feet for the game's first run. The 8:0 K:BB ratio was Corbin's best of the season, and he's now covered six innings in each of his last three starts to help limit the strain of the Diamondbacks bullpen. Corbin's next start is scheduled to come Monday against these same Padres at home, so he should make for a decent streaming option once again.
