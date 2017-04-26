Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Strikes out nine in win over Padres
Corbin (2-3) allowed two runs on eight hits and two walks across seven strong innings in Tuesday's win over the Padres. He struck out nine.
Corbin came through with his best outing of the season in many regards, completing seven frames for the first time while registering a season high in strikeouts en route to his fourth straight quality start. He also topped the 100-pitch mark for the first time this season and appears to be nearing top form after a substandard 2016 campaign. Corbin will carry a tidy 3.10 ERA into a challenging matchup with the Rockies at home on Sunday.
