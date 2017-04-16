Corbin (1-2) gave up five runs (three earned) on nine hits and three walks over six innings in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Dodgers.

The damage could have been far worse for Corbin, who struggled to find the strike zone all game and gave up four extra-base hits. His ERA sits at 2.81 through three starts, but that's not exactly indicative of how he's pitched. He holds identical K/9 and BB/9 rates (3.94) and has a 4.37 FIP, suggesting that an ERA correction could soon be in order.