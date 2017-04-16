Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Takes second loss of season
Corbin (1-2) gave up five runs (three earned) on nine hits and three walks over six innings in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Dodgers.
The damage could have been far worse for Corbin, who struggled to find the strike zone all game and gave up four extra-base hits. His ERA sits at 2.81 through three starts, but that's not exactly indicative of how he's pitched. He holds identical K/9 and BB/9 rates (3.94) and has a 4.37 FIP, suggesting that an ERA correction could soon be in order.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Records first victory of season•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Lasts just four innings in first start of 2017•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Wins spot in rotation•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Sharp against Texas on Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Still in the mix as starter•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Avoids arbitration•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...