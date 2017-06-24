Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Takes tough loss against Phillies
Corbin (6-7) allowed just one run on eight hits and a walk with five strikeouts over 6.2 innings Friday but still took the loss against the Phillies.
Despite the loss, Corbin picked up his second straight quality starts. He now owns a solid 2.95 ERA and a stellar 18:4 K:BB over his past three starts. Corbin's 4.89 ERA this season is still underwhelming, but at least he has started to show a semblance of his old form in his most recent starts.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Misses out on Coors Field start•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Earns sixth win•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Fans eight Friars through just 5.2•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Blasted for six runs Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Hit early and often in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Produces quality start Tuesday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...