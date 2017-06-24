Corbin (6-7) allowed just one run on eight hits and a walk with five strikeouts over 6.2 innings Friday but still took the loss against the Phillies.

Despite the loss, Corbin picked up his second straight quality starts. He now owns a solid 2.95 ERA and a stellar 18:4 K:BB over his past three starts. Corbin's 4.89 ERA this season is still underwhelming, but at least he has started to show a semblance of his old form in his most recent starts.