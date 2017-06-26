Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Gets day off Monday

Goldschmidt is not in the lineup Monday against the Phillies.

It's a rare absence for Goldschmidt -- just his third of the year and first since May 28. He will be replaced by Daniel Descalso at first base for the series finale. Goldschmidt has yet to slow down at the plate this year, as evidenced by his .332/.447/.606 line and MLB-leading 65 RBI.