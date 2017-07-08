Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Hits solo shot Friday
Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Friday's win over Cincinnati.
Goldschmidt has now gone 10 consecutive games without a multi-hit showing. He's still posted two solo homers and five runs during that span, though. Even when slumping, Goldschmidt is still tilting the fantasy scales. It's worth noting he's only attempted one stolen base through his past 25 games, so expecting Goldschmidt to suddenly run more in the second half could lead to disappointment.
