Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Hits two-run homer Sunday

Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer -- his third of the season -- in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Goldschmidt delivered a pair of RBI in all three games of the series, allowing him to double his existing output in that category for the season. The first baseman has underwhelmed with a .257 batting average thus far, but thanks to a 19.3 percent walk rate, he's been able to reach base in more than 40 percent of his plate appearances. So long as he continues to rack up the walks -- and avoid the injury bug -- Goldschmidt should be in store for a third consecutive 100-run campaign.