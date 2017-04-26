Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Homers, reaches base five times Tuesday

Goldschmidt went 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Padres.

Goldschmidt reached base in all five of his plate appearances on the evening, boosting his on-base percentage to a robust .441 for the season. The 29-year-old has been on fire over his last four starts, going 8-for-15 with two homers, four walks, six runs and nine RBI.