Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Launches 19th homer

Goldschmidt went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Thursday's loss to St. Louis.

The set-and-forget first baseman is turning in another sterling campaign with 19 homers, 66 RBI, 13 stolen bases, 69 runs and a .323/.439/.596 slash line. Goldschmidt's numbers put him among the most valuable fantasy hitters, and he remains on pace to post career-high marks in home runs, RBI, runs and batting average.