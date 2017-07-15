Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Launches 21st homer Friday
Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Braves.
The homer was his 21st of the season, but run production has been a little hard for Goldschmidt to come by lately -- he has just three RBI in his last 11 games, all from solo shots. His 1.011 OPS is still a career high, though, and the first baseman's opportunities should pick up once A.J. Pollock finds a groove at the plate from the leadoff spot.
