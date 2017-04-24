Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Not in lineup Monday

Goldschmidt is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres.

Monday appears to be a rare off day for the Diamondbacks slugger, as the team will instead start Chris Herrmann at first base. Assuming there is no underlying injury at play, Goldschmidt will almost certainly be back in the lineup on Tuesday.

