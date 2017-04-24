Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Not in lineup Monday
Goldschmidt is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres.
Monday appears to be a rare off day for the Diamondbacks slugger, as the team will instead start Chris Herrmann at first base. Assuming there is no underlying injury at play, Goldschmidt will almost certainly be back in the lineup on Tuesday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Hits two-run homer Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Walks three times, steals base Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Drives in two in Friday win•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Socks homer in defeat•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Locked in as season approaches•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Looking forward to World Baseball Classic•
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...