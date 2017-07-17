Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Plates only Arizona run Sunday
Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Braves.
The Diamondbacks' usually potent attack was limited to just nine runs during Atlanta's three-game series sweep, but it was through no fault of Goldschmidt, who went 5-for-13 with a home run and four RBI during that stretch. The All-Star is riding a season-long nine-game hitting streak and should remain a high-end fantasy producer even while the bats surrounding him in the order are slumping.
