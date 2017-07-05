Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Stuck in week-long slump

Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a double and run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Goldschmidt remains an early contender for the National League MVP, but he's in the midst of his worst stretch of the season. He's recorded only three hits in 24 at-bats over his last seven games, though he has drawn six walks to maintain a .300 on-base percentage during that span. The fact that Goldschmidt has shown a patient eye at the plate offers encouragement that he's resisted altering his excellent approach despite the lack of hits falling in at the moment, and it shouldn't take long before he resumes raking.