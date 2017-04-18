Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Walks three times, steals base Monday

Goldschmidt went 0-for-2 with three walks and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers.

After supplying a disappointing 24 homers in 2016, Goldschmidt hasn't recovered in the power department through the first two weeks of the new season, with his slugging percentage down 40 points from last year. Fortunately for fantasy owners, Goldschmidt continues to display a patient eye at the plate and has amassed a .410 on-base percentage, which has provided him with plenty of running opportunities. He's already a perfect 4-for-4 on stolen-base attempts, putting him on pace for a second straight 30-plus-steal season.