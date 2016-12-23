O'Brien was designated for assignment on Friday.

This move has been a long time coming, and it is not surprising to see the new regime cut bait with O'Brien, who at best is an AL-only player, given his lack of a defensive home. More likely, he is a Quadruple-A bat with big raw power and a below-average hit tool. Look for a rebuilding American League club to roll the dice on claiming him and bringing him to camp in case he can demonstrate an ability to make contact at a solid enough clip for his power to play in games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola