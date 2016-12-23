Diamondbacks' Peter O'Brien: Designated for assignment
O'Brien was designated for assignment on Friday.
This move has been a long time coming, and it is not surprising to see the new regime cut bait with O'Brien, who at best is an AL-only player, given his lack of a defensive home. More likely, he is a Quadruple-A bat with big raw power and a below-average hit tool. Look for a rebuilding American League club to roll the dice on claiming him and bringing him to camp in case he can demonstrate an ability to make contact at a solid enough clip for his power to play in games.
