Gosselin was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

This move corresponds with the signing of Daniel Descalso, who will effectively inherit Gosselin's super-utility role this season. Gosselin provided some value with his defensive versatility last year -- he made appearances at second base, third, first, left field and right -- but he did little of note with the bat. The 28-year-old has never hit more than six homers in a season.