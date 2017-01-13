Delgado agreed to a one-year deal with the Diamondbacks on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

The terms of the agreement were not announced. He should enter the year as a setup man for closer Fernando Rodney, and given Rodney's volatility, Delgado makes for an interesting end-game play in really deep leagues.

