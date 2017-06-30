Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Blown up in relief Thursday
Delgado gave up five runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks across one inning in Thursday's 10-4 loss to the Cardinals. He struck out two batters.
Fortunately, Delgado was able to escape the appearance without any serious damage to his ERA, as a throwing error by Jake Lamb to lead off the inning rendered most of runs he allowed unearned. Nonetheless, it's difficult to put a positive spin on things for Delgado, who allowed four of the first five batters in the eighth inning to reach base and yielded two extra-base hits. Fifth starter Patrick Corbin likely bought himself some extra time in the Diamondbacks' rotation by delivering a quality start Thursday, so Delgado should continue to serve in long relief until further notice.
