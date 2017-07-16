Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Lands on DL
Delgado was placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Sunday's game with right elbow inflammation.
No elbow injury is minor, particularly when the details include inflammation in the throwing arm. Delgado pitched during Saturday night's game against the Braves, taking the loss after allowing four runs off three hits and a walk while collecting just two outs. There has yet to be any information regarding the severity of Delgado's injury, but the 27-year-old looks to be on the shelf for an extended period of time.
