Delgado was charged with four runs on three hits and a walk while recording two outs to take his second loss of the season in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Braves.

Tasked with protecting a 3-2 lead heading into the top of the sixth inning, Delgado led off the frame by allowing two infield singles before retiring the next two batters. After walking Dansby Swanson to load the bases, Delgado surrendered a three-run double to pinch-hitter Lane Adams before leaving the contest. Diamondbacks reliever Andrew Chafin subsequently allowed Adams to come around and score, saddling Delgado with his most earned runs in an appearance since June 9, when he had been working as a starter. Delgado has generally been a reliable fixture in both the rotation and bullpen this season, but now that he's locked into relief duty going forward, his fantasy ceiling is considerably lower.