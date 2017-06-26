Delgado pitched well over five innings Sunday, giving up no runs on four hits while striking out four and walking one against the Phillies. He received a no-decision in the Diamondbacks' 2-1 extra-innings victory.

The 27-year-old held his own in the spot start, improving his ERA to 3.11 in 56.2 innings this year. Delgado received the start to allow an extra day of rest for Taijuan Walker, so he'll more than likely head back to the Arizona bullpen as a long reliever until the team requires another spot start.