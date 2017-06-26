Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: No-decision in fifth start of season
Delgado pitched well over five innings Sunday, giving up no runs on four hits while striking out four and walking one against the Phillies. He received a no-decision in the Diamondbacks' 2-1 extra-innings victory.
The 27-year-old held his own in the spot start, improving his ERA to 3.11 in 56.2 innings this year. Delgado received the start to allow an extra day of rest for Taijuan Walker, so he'll more than likely head back to the Arizona bullpen as a long reliever until the team requires another spot start.
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...