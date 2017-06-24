Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Will start Sunday's game
Updating an earlier report, Delgado was confirmed as the starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Delgado will slide into the starting rotation for a spot start as manager Torey Lovullo looks to give Taijuan Walker some extra rest by skipping his next turn in the rotation. Delgado has done well in four starts for the Diamondbacks this season, compiling a 3.15 ERA and 20:4 K:BB across 20 innings. The 27-year-old will likely shift back to a long-relief role following the spot start, though he'll remain an option to start should another opportunity arise down the road.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: No-decision in fifth start of season•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Named Sunday's starter•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Strikes out three in two-inning appearance•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Headed back to bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Surrenders four runs to Brewers on Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Awarded rotation spot•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...