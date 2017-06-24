Updating an earlier report, Delgado was confirmed as the starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Delgado will slide into the starting rotation for a spot start as manager Torey Lovullo looks to give Taijuan Walker some extra rest by skipping his next turn in the rotation. Delgado has done well in four starts for the Diamondbacks this season, compiling a 3.15 ERA and 20:4 K:BB across 20 innings. The 27-year-old will likely shift back to a long-relief role following the spot start, though he'll remain an option to start should another opportunity arise down the road.