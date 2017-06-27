Fuentes went 1-for-3 with a walk, run, RBI and stolen base in Monday's 6-1 win over the Phillies.

Though Gregor Blanco has occupied the larger portion of the timeshare in center field while A.J. Pollock (groin, quad) has been on the disabled list since mid-May, Fuentes picked up his fourth start in five games Monday. Fuentes has recorded only three hits in those contests, however, so it's difficult to get excited about his fantasy outlook, especially with Pollock potentially returning as soon as the upcoming weekend.