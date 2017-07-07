Diamondbacks' Rey Fuentes: Playing time drying up
Fuentes went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.
Fuentes, who was making just his second start in seven games, has now failed to record a hit in his last nine at-bats. Now that A.J. Pollock is healthy again following an extended stint on the disabled list due to a groin issue, Fuentes doesn't project to receive much usage off the Arizona bench and could soon be headed back to Triple-A Reno.
