Diamondbacks' Rey Fuentes: Socks pinch-hit homer
Fuentes sealed Tuesday's 11-2 win over the Reds with a pinch-hit three-run homer in the seventh inning.
There haven't been many opportunities there for him lately -- Fuentes had sat out four straight games before this one -- but he did get a second at-bat Tuesday, as he stayed in to play center field after hitting his homer. Now 26, Fuentes has flashed a solid bat and intriguing speed in the minors, but he's never carved out a full-time role in the big leagues, and that seems destined to continue. With the D-Backs just having added J.D. Martinez via trade, there's even less playing time available in their outfield now.
