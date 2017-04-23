Ray moved to 2-0 on the season during Saturday's 11-5 victory over the Dodgers, surrendering five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings.

The five earned runs were the most Ray has conceded in any of his four starts this season, but with the Diamondbacks offense providing some ample run support, the lefty had plenty of room for error. Ray has compiled a 3.42 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 23.2 innings this season, but will likely need to rein in the walks (14) in order to make that ERA sustainable over the course of a full season.