Ray allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits (one home run) while walking four and striking out 10 over six innings for a no-decision in Monday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers.

The lone earned run he allowed was a solo homer by Enrique Hernandez in the fourth inning. Ray's 11.25 strikeouts per nine have been backed up so far this season, as he's struck out 24 hitters in 18.1 innings in three starts. The talented left-hander has allowed four runs and was a no-brainer play against a Dodgers team that struggles against southpaws. A high .353 BABIP in 2016 likely led to his inflated 4.90 ERA. There's a good chance he'll be better in 2017.