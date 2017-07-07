Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Strikes out 13 Dodgers
Ray allowed just a single run on five hits and four walks while striking out 13 batters during Thursday's loss to the Dodgers. He didn't factor into the decision.
Ray was in line for the win until Fernando Rodney imploded in the ninth inning. There have been peaks and valleys throughout the season for Ray, but there is no denying his elite 12.0 K/9, and his 141 strikeouts rank fourth in the majors. Add a 2.97 ERA, and Ray has established himself as a set-and-forget fantasy option going forward.
