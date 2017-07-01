Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Walks five in fourth loss

Ray (8-4) struck out nine but gave up four runs as he allowed five hits and five walks over six innings in a loss Friday to the Rockies.

Ray remains utterly nasty, as this is already his eighth start with at least nine strikeouts, but his control remains an issue. He has now issued at least four walks seven ties, and this marks the third time he has walked five batters. With 128 strikeouts in 100 innings already, fantasy owners will deal with the occasional wildness, but right now, it's the only thing keeping Ray from reaching the next level and attaining ace status.