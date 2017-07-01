Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Walks five in fourth loss
Ray (8-4) struck out nine but gave up four runs as he allowed five hits and five walks over six innings in a loss Friday to the Rockies.
Ray remains utterly nasty, as this is already his eighth start with at least nine strikeouts, but his control remains an issue. He has now issued at least four walks seven ties, and this marks the third time he has walked five batters. With 128 strikeouts in 100 innings already, fantasy owners will deal with the occasional wildness, but right now, it's the only thing keeping Ray from reaching the next level and attaining ace status.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Wins eighth game of 2017•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Turns in mediocre outing against Phillies•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Fans 12 in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Whiffs season-high 11•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Start pushed to Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Extends scoreless streak to 24.2 innings with shutout•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...