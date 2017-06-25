Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Wins eighth game of 2017
Ray (8-3) struck out five and earned the win by pitching 6.1 innings and allowing two runs on six hits and four walks against the Phillies on Saturday.
Before stumbling in his last start, also against Philadelphia, Ray had won his previous five starts. He returned to those winning ways Saturday, but it was by no means as dominant compared to what we saw from him earlier in the season. For example, his strikeout numbers, while still solid, are down from the double-digit totals he was posting at the beginning of the month. Nonetheless, Ray is quickly establishing himself as one of the best arms in the National League this season.
