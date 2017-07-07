Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Heads to DL with shoulder inflammation

De La Rosa (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday.

The Diamondbacks will replenish their bullpen depth by recalling Jake Barrett in a corresponding move. De La Rosa had been mostly effective since being called up to the Diamondbacks but did suffer one rough outing against the Cardinals that ballooned his ERA to 8.10 before settling down over his next two appearances. The Diamondbacks are officially calling his injury shoulder inflammation, so he'll likely be shut down until the swelling subsides. There figures to be a firmer timetable for his return before the Diamondbacks hit the All-Star break.