Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Looks strong in first three appearances

De La Rosa tossed a perfect eighth inning in Monday's 6-1 win over the Phillies, striking out two batters.

De La Rosa's start to the season was delayed until May while he recovered from stem-cell treatments to address a UCL sprain, but he looks plenty healthy now. After having mostly served as a starter in his last two seasons with the Diamondbacks, De La Rosa will now work exclusively in relief, a role he could thrive in thanks to his premium velocity. He's already ridden his upper-90s fastball to five strikeouts in three appearances with the Diamondbacks, who added him to the 40-man roster after he posted a 23:4 K:BB in 15.1 innings at Triple-A Reno. If De La Rosa can maintain that success over his subsequent games, he could end up settling into a key setup role.