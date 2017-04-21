De La Rosa (elbow) is set to throw in an extended spring training game Friday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The live action serves as a positive sign for De La Rosa's progression from a sprained right UCL and signals a rehab stint may be in the near future. The veteran right-hander has been slowly working his way back using non-surgical treatment this spring, so the next few weeks could serve as a critical period in determining a firm return date.