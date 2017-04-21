Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Set for extended spring training game Friday
De La Rosa (elbow) is set to throw in an extended spring training game Friday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
The live action serves as a positive sign for De La Rosa's progression from a sprained right UCL and signals a rehab stint may be in the near future. The veteran right-hander has been slowly working his way back using non-surgical treatment this spring, so the next few weeks could serve as a critical period in determining a firm return date.
