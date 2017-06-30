Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Takes loss after surrendering three-run homer

De La Rosa was charged with the loss in Thursday against the Cardinals after giving up three runs on two hits and two walks in one inning.

After dominating in his first three appearances of the season with the big club, De La Rosa ran into some turbulence Thursday that cost the Diamondbacks a series win. After retiring the first two batters of the seventh inning with the Diamondbacks holding a one-run lead, De La Rosa surrendered a double, issued an intentional walk and then served up a three-run homer to Randal Grichuk that proved to be the decisive blow. One poor performance won't prompt manager Torey Lovullo to shy away from using De La Rosa in future high-leverage scenarios, but the loss will nonetheless delay the right-hander's potential move up the bullpen depth chart.