Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Takes loss after surrendering three-run homer
De La Rosa was charged with the loss in Thursday against the Cardinals after giving up three runs on two hits and two walks in one inning.
After dominating in his first three appearances of the season with the big club, De La Rosa ran into some turbulence Thursday that cost the Diamondbacks a series win. After retiring the first two batters of the seventh inning with the Diamondbacks holding a one-run lead, De La Rosa surrendered a double, issued an intentional walk and then served up a three-run homer to Randal Grichuk that proved to be the decisive blow. One poor performance won't prompt manager Torey Lovullo to shy away from using De La Rosa in future high-leverage scenarios, but the loss will nonetheless delay the right-hander's potential move up the bullpen depth chart.
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...