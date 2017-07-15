Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Will make rehab appearance Saturday

De La Rosa (shoulder) will pitch one inning in a rehab game Saturday with the Diamondbacks' rookie-level club, the Associated Press reports.

De La Rosa hit the 10-day disabled list shortly before the All-Star break with right shoulder inflammation, but it doesn't seem to be a serious concern. While it's possible De La Rosa will require another rehab outing or two beyond Saturday, it shouldn't be long before he rejoins the big club.