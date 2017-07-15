Play

Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Will make rehab appearance Saturday

De La Rosa (shoulder) will pitch one inning in a rehab game Saturday with the Diamondbacks' rookie-level club, the Associated Press reports.

De La Rosa hit the 10-day disabled list shortly before the All-Star break with right shoulder inflammation, but it doesn't seem to be a serious concern. While it's possible De La Rosa will require another rehab outing or two beyond Saturday, it shouldn't be long before he rejoins the big club.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast