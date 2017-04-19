Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Beats Padres with 7.1 strong innings
Miller (2-1) allowed one run on four hits and two walks across 7.1 innings in Tuesday's win over the Padres. He struck out five.
Miller went down in the third after a rally from the home team pushed a run across, but he allowed just three baserunners the rest of the way and was pulled after 101 pitches with a massive lead in hand. He continued to show strong velocity in this one while limiting baserunners better than he had in either of his previous two outings, and perhaps the best sign was that he made it into the eighth inning for the first time since October of 2015. Miller now holds a respectable 3.50 ERA to go along with his winning record, which he will look to improve upon Sunday against the Dodgers.
