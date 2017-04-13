Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Gives up three in loss
Miller (1-1) gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks across 5.1 innings of work en route to his first loss of the season Wednesday. He also struck out five.
The right-hander was dominant for the first four innings of the game, but things fell apart after opposing starter Matt Cain drilled a one-out double to spark a three-run fifth inning for San Francisco. Miller displayed solid accuracy (60 out of his 101 pitches went for strikes) and showed flashes of what made him such an appealing trade target a while back, but he ultimately faltered and was unable to get Arizona into the win column. Miller's next opportunity to right the ship will come Tuesday against the Padres.
