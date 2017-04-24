Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Headed to DL

Miller (forearm) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday, Jack Magruder of FanRag Sports reports.

After leaving Sunday's game with right forearm tightness, Miller will now be forced to miss one start at the very least. The next step will be determining just how severe his injury is, which could be the difference between having to miss weeks as opposed to months. After a disappointing first season with the Diamondbacks, Miller had a slightly-improved start to 2017, posting a 4.09 ERA and 3.31 FIP in 22.0 innings thus far.