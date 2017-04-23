Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Leaves game with forearm tightness
Miller left Sunday's game with right forearm tightness.
Miller was lifted in the top of the fifth inning after allowing back-to-back walks (Nos. 4 and 5 of the outing for him) and a double to Corey Seager. He will be evaluated Monday, and it would make sense if that evaluation included an MRI as the Diamondbacks will presumably want to get the full picture with the injury before deciding on a course of action.
