Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Loses arbitration case

Miller lost his arbitration hearing and will receive $4.7 million for the 2017 season, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.

Miller had been asking for $5.1 million, but the arbiter sided with the team following a season when the righty posted a 6.15 ERA in 101 MLB innings. He will compete with Archie Bradley and Braden Shipley for one of the final two rotation spots this spring.

