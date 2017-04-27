Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Possibly needs Tommy John

Miller (elbow) apparently has a ligament issue in his elbow and is contemplating Tommy John surgery, Tommy Stokke of FanRag Sports reports.

Miller, who was pulled from his last start and placed on the DL with forearm soreness, is still waiting to hear back from Dr. James Andrews on his MRI results, though Tommy John surgery is apparently a possibility. This isn't too surprising, given Miller said earlier Wednesday that doctors "found something in there," according to Jack Magruder of FanRag Sports. He had 4.09 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 22 innings (four starts) this year before going down with the injury. Zach Godley was recalled from Triple-A and has taken his place in the rotation for the time being.