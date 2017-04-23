Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Pulled Sunday due to undisclosed injury

Miller left Sunday's game against the Dodgers with an undisclosed injury, Jack Magruder of Fanragsports.com reports.

Miller managed to pitch four innings before exiting the game, during which he allowed three runs off four hits and five walks. The team has yet to disclose what was ailing Miller, but more information is expected to become available in the near future. Miller's season had gotten off to a decent start, as he entered Sunday's game with a 3.50 ERA and 1.28 WHIP.