Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Pulled Sunday due to undisclosed injury
Miller left Sunday's game against the Dodgers with an undisclosed injury, Jack Magruder of Fanragsports.com reports.
Miller managed to pitch four innings before exiting the game, during which he allowed three runs off four hits and five walks. The team has yet to disclose what was ailing Miller, but more information is expected to become available in the near future. Miller's season had gotten off to a decent start, as he entered Sunday's game with a 3.50 ERA and 1.28 WHIP.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Leaves game with forearm tightness•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Beats Padres with 7.1 strong innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Gives up three in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Strikes out seven in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Wins spot in rotation•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Returns to action Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...