Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Seeking third opinion from Dr. James Andrews
Miller sent his MRI results to Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday, Jack Magruder of FanRag Sports reports.
Miller apparently said doctors "have found something in there," though he didn't specify further, so the Braves are having Dr. James Andrews give it a look before an official plan is determined. Players usually see Dr. Andrews when contemplating Tommy John surgery, so even if Miller receives good news, it seems likely that he'll have to miss a healthy chunk of time.
