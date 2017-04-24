Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Slated to undergo MRI

Miller (forearm) will undergo an MRI on Monday, the Arizona Republic reports.

A bout of forearm tightness forced Miller off the hill Sunday after 79 pitches, but both Miller and manager Torey Lovullo say they are optimistic. Miller admitted that he has never experienced forearm tightness like this before but also said, "Physically I don't think there's any damage done at all."

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories