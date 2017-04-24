Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: To get second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache
Miller will visit specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a second opinion on his right forearm tightness, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Miller described the forearm tightness he's going through as something he has never experienced before. The Diamondbacks have expressed optimism that there isn't the kind of physical damage that would force a significant disabled list trip, but a trip to Dr. ElAttrache is rarely a precursor to good news.
