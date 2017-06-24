Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Recalled by Arizona
Bracho was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Saturday.
He will return for what is already his fifth stint with the big club this season, replacing Jeremy Hazelbaker on the active roster. Bracho has struggled with the Diamondbacks this year, but he figures to continue getting chances when the team is in need of a fresh arm.
