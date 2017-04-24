Bracho was recalled by the Diamondbacks from Triple-A Reno on Monday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Bracho's promotion allows Arizona fill the roster spot left open by Shelby MIller's trip to the disabled list. The 24-year-old right-hander has gotten off to a nice start with Triple-A Reno in 2017, as he is yet to allow an earned run in 6.2 innings of work so far.

