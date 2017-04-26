Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Returns to minors
Bracho was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
With Shelby Miller being placed on the disabled list Monday, the Diamondbacks promoted Bracho to provide an additional arm in their bullpen. The 24-year-old made two appearances with the big-league club, in which he surrendered three runs over 1.1 innings pitched. Bracho will return to Reno where he'll continue to be utilized as organizational pitching depth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Recalled from minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Optioned to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Tosses scoreless frame in return to action•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Exits game with trainers•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...