Bracho was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

With Shelby Miller being placed on the disabled list Monday, the Diamondbacks promoted Bracho to provide an additional arm in their bullpen. The 24-year-old made two appearances with the big-league club, in which he surrendered three runs over 1.1 innings pitched. Bracho will return to Reno where he'll continue to be utilized as organizational pitching depth.